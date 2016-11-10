logo
Feature

Memorable Moments, Methods and Mediums

Is there a work or a collection of Canadian dance works that stand out as highlights to you from 2016? Are there any themes or ways of working that stand out to you as interesting or unique? We asked this question to dancers and dance enthusiasts from around the country and this was their reply. By Emma Kerson

Review

One As Two As Two Is One

Albatross brings the tenderness of the human condition to otherworldly dimensions. By Brittany Duggan

News

Remembering Sudha Khandwani

Sudha Khandwani, artistic director of Kalanidhi Fine Arts of Canada, pioneered the contemporary face of South Asian classical dance while also paying homage to its rich tradition.

Video

The Dance Spot

The Dance Spot 1
 

Will people dance if you give them a spot? Edmonton-based artist Tim Folkmann discovered that yes they will, and with joy.

Column

What's In Your Dancebag?

Co-artistic director, Form Contemporary Dance Theatre

Video

Lost Boy

Lost Boy - Ruth B - Cover by The SHOW
 

Calgary performing arts company The Show expands their production portfolio with music videos.

Review

More of the Same Strange Forever

Fractals of You takes both its title and primary fascination from the phenomenon of similar patterns repeated at every scale – macro or micro, a fractal looks the same. By Mark Mann

News

Arts Advocates in Canada Make Politics Personal

This fall, on behalf of the Canadian Arts Coalition, 160 arts advocates gathered at the nation’s capital to speak to parliamentarians for this year’s Arts Day on the Hill and the Canadian Dance Assembly’s Kate Cornell played a central role.

Feature

Dancing to the Music

What dance artists and instructors need to know about SOCAN and Re:Sound license fees By Lee Slinger

Column

Dance WiRe (Writers in Residence)

“Where have you been?” was the question projected on the upstage screen when we walked into the space. By Victoria McKenzie

Gallery

Maud Allan and The Vision of Salomé

In 1996, Canada’s dance archive and museum, Dance Collection Danse, received a gem of a donation – the famous (and risqué for the time) Salomé costume worn by one of modern dance’s founding figures, Maud Allan.

