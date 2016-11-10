logo
Feature

Contemporaneity

Brandy Leary and Soraya Peerbaye launch a project looking to make understandings of contemporary dance performance to be more inclusive and more diverse By Aparita Bhandari

Review

One As Two As Two Is One

Albatross brings the tenderness of the human condition to otherworldly dimensions. By Brittany Duggan

News

Remembering Sudha Khandwani

Sudha Khandwani, artistic director of Kalanidhi Fine Arts of Canada, pioneered the contemporary face of South Asian classical dance while also paying homage to its rich tradition.

Video

Enter the Shabu

ENTER THE SHABU
 

Toronto’s B-Girl Movement document their adventures in the Big Apple for a bgirl competition.

Column

Dancer's Kitchen

Former dancers Craig Sanok and Paul Chambers now run their own goat dairy, Dancing Goats.

Contest

Snack with SimplyProtein

Enter for your chance to win a SimplyProtein® prize pack with a selection of their favourite products.

Video

Hawk

Brasstronaut "Hawk"
 

Multidisciplinary artists, including Vancouver-based dance collective OURO, revisit Maud Van Breemen’s film Pink.

Review

More of the Same Strange Forever

Fractals of You takes both its title and primary fascination from the phenomenon of similar patterns repeated at every scale – macro or micro, a fractal looks the same. By Mark Mann

News

Arts Advocates in Canada Make Politics Personal

This fall, on behalf of the Canadian Arts Coalition, 160 arts advocates gathered at the nation’s capital to speak to parliamentarians for this year’s Arts Day on the Hill and the Canadian Dance Assembly’s Kate Cornell played a central role.

Feature

Memorable Moments, Methods and Mediums

Is there a work or a collection of Canadian dance works that stand out as highlights to you from 2016? Are there any themes or ways of working that stand out to you as interesting or unique? We asked this question to dancers and dance enthusiasts from around the country and this was their reply. By Emma Kerson

Column

Dance WiRe (Writers in Residence)

This Desiring Pony, a solo rooted in feminist methodology, calls upon internalized patriarchal modes of oppression existing both in the body of a female dance artist and in the dialectic between performer and audience. By Robert Kingsbury

Gallery

Maud Allan and The Vision of Salomé

In 1996, Canada’s dance archive and museum, Dance Collection Danse, received a gem of a donation – the famous (and risqué for the time) Salomé costume worn by one of modern dance’s founding figures, Maud Allan.

